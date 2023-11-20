Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Atiku, Peter Obi Extend Birthday Wishes To Goodluck Jonathan On His 66th Birthday

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 20,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party counterpart Peter Obi have extended warm wishes to former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 66th birthday.

Abubakar, in a post on his X account on Monday morning, praised Jonathan, portraying him as a prominent figure epitomizing the principles of democracy, peace, and freedom.

“Your unwavering commitment to these ideals continues to inspire and guide practitioners of democracy, not just in the sub-region but the entire African continent.

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, I extend heartfelt wishes for your continued robust health and profound wisdom. May your journey ahead be as impactful and enriching as the legacy you’ve built,” he said.

Obi, in his congratulatory message on Monday, thanked “God for what he has used you to do for our country, Africa, and global democracies as President and former President.”

He commended Jonathan’s recent mission to Liberia for their election, resulting in a run-off. He stated that the election stirred nostalgia among many Nigerians, reflecting on Jonathan’s sacrifice for democracy in the country back in 2015.

“God will continue to bless you for that rare patriotism that elevated our beloved country in global democracies worldwide, notwithstanding spirited efforts to undermine it. That singular act of yours, accompanied by the landmark quote “My political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian” says it all about your commitment to democracy where the will of the people prevails.

“As you celebrate this unique day in your life, it’s my prayer that God Almighty will bless and keep you in good health of mind and body for many more positive things for our country and humanity,” he wrote.

Jonathan, who held the presidency in Nigeria from 2010 to 2015, was born in 1957 in Bayelsa State.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Former Chief Of Army Staff Chris Alli Dies at 79
Next article
PTD, NUPENG Debunk Reports It Is Planning To Embark On Nationwide Strike
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Singer Adele confirms her wedding to Rich Paul

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adele has reportedly confirmed her wedding...

We have to stop being foolish and stupid. We have to think out of the box – Obasanjo says Democracy is not working for...

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 20,2023. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has stated that Western...

Lagos Gov. Sanwo-Olu Knocked For Spending N3.75bn On Perfume, Rechargeable Fans

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 20,2023. The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu...

Nigerian Singer Falz narrates near death experience

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 20, 2023. Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, also known as...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Singer Adele confirms her wedding to Rich Paul

Entertainment 0
November 20, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adele has reportedly confirmed her wedding...

We have to stop being foolish and stupid. We have to think out of the box – Obasanjo says Democracy is not working for...

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 20,2023. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has stated that Western...

Lagos Gov. Sanwo-Olu Knocked For Spending N3.75bn On Perfume, Rechargeable Fans

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 20,2023. The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com