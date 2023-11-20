Actors Guild of Nigeria concludes international festival in Miami

November 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has concluded its maiden international festival in Miami, Florida.

Dr Emeka Rollas, its National President, in a statement in Sunday, said the international festival, which held from Nov. 16 to 18, took place amidst pomp and pageantry at the Double Tree by Hilton Airport Convention Centre in Miami, Florida.

He said the festival was attended by top Nollywood actors from Nigeria and in the diaspora.

“Among the guild’s members in the US that attended the three-day festival were Joseph Benjamin, Daniel K. Daniel, Tamara Eteimo, Grace Bassey, Nzube Onyia, Miltex Ene Ojiri, Femi Ogedegbe, and many others.

“Leading the galaxy of stars from Nigeria to Miami were Destiny Etiko, Uju Okoli, Steve Ebo, while I led some national executives and members of my kitchen cabinet to the event.

“The opening day started with a workshop led by a renowned resource person recommended by the US Consulate in Nigeria, Andrienne Weiss of Film Indepent.

“The workshop centered around skills development and how to win roles in international productions,” he said.

Rollas said that Sen. Ben Murray Bruce led awardees who clinched the Industry Pillars Award, followed by Ego Boyo.

Other awardees were Destiny Etiko, Charles Inojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Segun Arinze, Emmanuel Oguguah, Steve Eboh, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Joke Silver, Osita Iheme and Chidedu Ikedieze, he said.

“The objectives of the festival were met with resounding success as the event was attended by targeted practitioners and guests.

“The high point of the event was the unveiling of the maiden edition of AGN all gloss magazine ‘ON-SCREEN,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)