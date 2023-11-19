UK Govt Doesn’t Need Court Order to Free Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer Tells British PM, Sunak

Nov 19,2023.

The Special Counsel to the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called for the intervention of the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak

According to Ejimakor, Kanu holds a British passport and Sunak should make it a responsibility to free him.

Writing on his X account on Saturday, Kanu’s lawyer noted that the United Kingdom does not need court order to free its citizen.

The lawyer stated that since the self-determination leader was captured in Kenya, the negotiation of freeing him should be between the East African country and the UK.

Ejimajor wrote, “Dear @RishiSunak: In May 2021, MAZI NNAMDI KANU entered Kenya with a British passport. Under international law, this created a two-way relationship between Kenya & UK.

“Nigeria was not a party. So the, UK doesn’t need any Court order to retrieve her renditioned citizen from Nigeria.”

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, when he was renditioned by Nigerian authorities.(www.naija247news.com)