Election Views

Tinubu Celebrates Boakai’s Poll Victory In Liberia, Hails Weah For Conceding Defeat

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, congratulated Joseph Boakai on his victory in the Liberian presidential election, urging him to unite the country and deliver good governance to the people of Liberia.

He also congratulated the government and people of Liberia on the successful conduct of the Liberian Presidential Election, a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said.

The President also commended his Liberian counterpart, President George Weah, for demonstrating uncommon leadership by conceding the election and averting any form of socio-political crisis.

He added that Weah’s “great act of democratic sportsmanship is exemplary, particularly at this time in West Africa, when democracy is under attack by malign actors who are bent on subverting the will of the people”.

See the full statement below:
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
PRESIDENT TINUBU CONGRATULATES LIBERIANS AND COMMENDS PRESIDENT WEAH’S LEADERSHIP FOLLOWING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
President Bola Tinubu congratulates the government and people of Liberia on the successful conduct of the Liberian Presidential Election.

The President also congratulates President-elect Joseph Boakai, who won the mandate of the people, enjoining him to unite the country and build on the popular support expressed through the ballot box to deliver good governance to the people of Liberia.

President Tinubu commends President George Weah for demonstrating uncommon leadership by conceding the election and averting any form of socio-political crisis.

The President says President Weah’s great act of democratic sportsmanship is exemplary, particularly at this time in West Africa, when democracy is under attack by malign actors who are bent on subverting the will of the people.

“I commend President George Weah for his sterling example, undiluted patriotism, and statesmanship.

He has defied the stereotype that peaceful transitions of power are untenable in West Africa.

He has demonstrated that the outcome of elections in the sub-region need not become the propellant of violence and unrest and that the will of the people must always be respected,” the President states.

President Tinubu thanks the people of Liberia for peacefully exercising their rights and implores them to remain steadfast in the furtherance of peace and democracy.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
November 18, 2023

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
