Paystack Restructures Global Operations: Cuts Workforce in Europe and Duba

African fintech giant Paystack is streamlining its international operations, leading to a reduction of 33 employees in Europe and Dubai.

Following its acquisition by Stripe, Paystack, known for its lean operation, is refocusing on its core markets in Africa.

This move, highlighted by CEO Shola Akinlade, comes after the company’s earlier expansion into Accra, Cape Town, Dubai, and Nairobi.

Paystack, maintaining operational hubs in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, aims to localize costs and enhance customer proximity. The decision aligns with a broader shift in strategy, echoing Stripe’s previous workforce adjustments.

Affected employees will receive a comprehensive severance package, and Akinlade expresses commitment to aiding their swift transition to new roles.