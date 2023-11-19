Menu
Search
Subscribe
Fin-tech

Paystack Restructures Global Operations: Cuts Workforce in Europe and Duba

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

African fintech giant Paystack is streamlining its international operations, leading to a reduction of 33 employees in Europe and Dubai.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following its acquisition by Stripe, Paystack, known for its lean operation, is refocusing on its core markets in Africa.

This move, highlighted by CEO Shola Akinlade, comes after the company’s earlier expansion into Accra, Cape Town, Dubai, and Nairobi.

Paystack, maintaining operational hubs in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, aims to localize costs and enhance customer proximity. The decision aligns with a broader shift in strategy, echoing Stripe’s previous workforce adjustments.

Affected employees will receive a comprehensive severance package, and Akinlade expresses commitment to aiding their swift transition to new roles.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“G20 Summit in Germany Boosts Financial Drive for African Investment.”
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“G20 Summit in Germany Boosts Financial Drive for African Investment.”

News Wire News Wire -
Leaders from a myriad of African nations are converging...

Small and Medium Businesses can catalyze Nigeria’s growth via digital financial services

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
With financial services driving 27 percent of GDP growth...

Nigerian North West State Governors visit African Development Bank to boost cooperation

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
African Development Bank Group President applauds Nigeria's North West...

Public-private partnerships needed to bridge Africa’s infrastructure development gap

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The ECA has been working with African countries to...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“G20 Summit in Germany Boosts Financial Drive for African Investment.”

Geopolitics 0
Leaders from a myriad of African nations are converging...

Small and Medium Businesses can catalyze Nigeria’s growth via digital financial services

Digital Economy 0
With financial services driving 27 percent of GDP growth...

Nigerian North West State Governors visit African Development Bank to boost cooperation

North West 0
African Development Bank Group President applauds Nigeria's North West...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com