NGX Records Modest 0.37% Weekly Gains as Focus Shifts to Q3 GDP, MPC Outcome..

The Nigerian stock market witnessed a positively modest week-on-week performance, marked by a 0.37% gain in the AllShare Index, which closed at 71,112.99 points.

This uptick occurred amidst profit-taking activities, as market players carefully digested the latest inflation data, which surged to 27.33% in October from the previous month’s 26.72%.

The market’s focus is now shifting towards the eagerly anticipated release of the Q3 GDP figures and the outcomes of the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, both of which are expected to provide crucial insights into fund flow dynamics and the potential market trajectory.

Notably, the inflationary pressures, as reflected in the recent data, have added an extra layer of complexity to market dynamics.

Investors are keenly observing how these factors, coupled with the year-end seasonality, will influence market sentiment. The third quarter brought impressive corporate earnings, complemented by rising yields in the fixed income market.

This dual scenario presents a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges for equity investors. In terms of market capitalization, listed equities recorded a 0.47% week-on-week increase, reaching N39.11 trillion.

The market exhibited gains totaling N182.86 billion, contributing to the year-to-date return, which extended further to 38.75%. Despite a relatively positive overall performance, the Banking and Industrial indexes faced minor setbacks, declining by 0.04% and 1.18%, respectively.

This dip was attributed to adverse price movements in specific stocks such as FIDELITYBNK, ACCESS, BUACEMENT, and BETAGLASS. Conversely, the Oil & Gas sector emerged as the week’s leading gainer, experiencing a 2.61% week-on-week increase. The uptrend was fueled by gains in SEPLAT and OANDO.

Additionally, the Insurance and Consumer Goods sectors posted gains of 0.91% and 0.2%, respectively, driven by significant increases in PRESTIGE, CHIPLC, NASCON, GLAXOSMITH, and OKOMUOIL.

Trading activity during the week witnessed a lackluster performance, with a 19.80% decline in total traded volume, amounting to 2.03 billion units. The weekly traded value also decreased by 38.86%, totaling N27.69 billion. Noteworthy performers included DEADCAP, CILEASING, and MECURE, each securing impressive gains of 55%, 50%, and 46%, respectively, on a week-on-week basis. In contrast, certain stocks, such as JAPAULGOLD, BETAGLASS, and TIP, faced declines in their share prices, experiencing losses ranging from -14%, -10%, and -10%, respectively, on a week-on-week basis.

Looking ahead, Cowry Research anticipates the prevailing bullish momentum to persist. Market participants are expected to target dividend-paying stocks, driven by profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing.

This strategy is influenced by betterthan-expected corporate performance and the allure of high yields. However, all eyes remain on the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, scheduled towards the end of the month, as it is poised to provide crucial policy statements and further direction for the market.

Meanwhile, we continue to advise investors on taking positions in stocks with sound fundamentals.