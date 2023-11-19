Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

NGX Records Modest 0.37% Weekly Gains as Focus Shifts to Q3 GDP, MPC Outcome..

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Nigerian stock market witnessed a positively modest week-on-week performance, marked by a 0.37% gain in the AllShare Index, which closed at 71,112.99 points.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This uptick occurred amidst profit-taking activities, as market players carefully digested the latest inflation data, which surged to 27.33% in October from the previous month’s 26.72%.

The market’s focus is now shifting towards the eagerly anticipated release of the Q3 GDP figures and the outcomes of the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, both of which are expected to provide crucial insights into fund flow dynamics and the potential market trajectory.

Notably, the inflationary pressures, as reflected in the recent data, have added an extra layer of complexity to market dynamics.

Investors are keenly observing how these factors, coupled with the year-end seasonality, will influence market sentiment. The third quarter brought impressive corporate earnings, complemented by rising yields in the fixed income market.

This dual scenario presents a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges for equity investors. In terms of market capitalization, listed equities recorded a 0.47% week-on-week increase, reaching N39.11 trillion.

The market exhibited gains totaling N182.86 billion, contributing to the year-to-date return, which extended further to 38.75%. Despite a relatively positive overall performance, the Banking and Industrial indexes faced minor setbacks, declining by 0.04% and 1.18%, respectively.

This dip was attributed to adverse price movements in specific stocks such as FIDELITYBNK, ACCESS, BUACEMENT, and BETAGLASS. Conversely, the Oil & Gas sector emerged as the week’s leading gainer, experiencing a 2.61% week-on-week increase. The uptrend was fueled by gains in SEPLAT and OANDO.

Additionally, the Insurance and Consumer Goods sectors posted gains of 0.91% and 0.2%, respectively, driven by significant increases in PRESTIGE, CHIPLC, NASCON, GLAXOSMITH, and OKOMUOIL.

Trading activity during the week witnessed a lackluster performance, with a 19.80% decline in total traded volume, amounting to 2.03 billion units. The weekly traded value also decreased by 38.86%, totaling N27.69 billion. Noteworthy performers included DEADCAP, CILEASING, and MECURE, each securing impressive gains of 55%, 50%, and 46%, respectively, on a week-on-week basis. In contrast, certain stocks, such as JAPAULGOLD, BETAGLASS, and TIP, faced declines in their share prices, experiencing losses ranging from -14%, -10%, and -10%, respectively, on a week-on-week basis.

Looking ahead, Cowry Research anticipates the prevailing bullish momentum to persist. Market participants are expected to target dividend-paying stocks, driven by profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing.

This strategy is influenced by betterthan-expected corporate performance and the allure of high yields. However, all eyes remain on the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, scheduled towards the end of the month, as it is poised to provide crucial policy statements and further direction for the market.

Meanwhile, we continue to advise investors on taking positions in stocks with sound fundamentals.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
CBN Eyes Rate Maneuver Thicket as Inflation Remains Far from Inflexion Point at 27.33%….
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

CBN Eyes Rate Maneuver Thicket as Inflation Remains Far from Inflexion Point at 27.33%….

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The latest report published by the National Bureau of...

UK Govt Doesn’t Need Court Order to Free Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer Tells British PM, Sunak

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 19,2023. The Special Counsel to the embattled leader of...

World Cup Qualifier: Ahead of Zimbabwe Clash, Super Eagles Unbothered By State of Huye Stadium Pitch

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 19,2023. We are on a redemption mission; a serious...

Immigration Foils Attempt To Smuggle Seven Nigerian Girls To Burkina Faso

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 19,2023. An attempt to smuggle seven Nigerian girls to...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

CBN Eyes Rate Maneuver Thicket as Inflation Remains Far from Inflexion Point at 27.33%….

News Analysis 0
The latest report published by the National Bureau of...

UK Govt Doesn’t Need Court Order to Free Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer Tells British PM, Sunak

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 19,2023. The Special Counsel to the embattled leader of...

World Cup Qualifier: Ahead of Zimbabwe Clash, Super Eagles Unbothered By State of Huye Stadium Pitch

Sports 0
Nov 19,2023. We are on a redemption mission; a serious...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com