Politics & Govt News

Immigration Foils Attempt To Smuggle Seven Nigerian Girls To Burkina Faso

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 19,2023.

An attempt to smuggle seven Nigerian girls to Burkina Faso has been foiled by personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Lagos Seaports and Marine Command.

The Comptroller of Immigration, Lagos Seaports and Marine Command, Malam Mohammed Saddiq, disclosed this at a media conference in Lagos on Friday.

According to Saddiq, the girls were intercepted on Nov. 12, at about 19.00 hours.

He said that the prime suspect, Miss Helen Dandam Nanbyen, 26, hails from Wadata village in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau.

“The suspects have been under the command’s radar for about two months following intelligence gathered by our operatives.

“That led to their arrest by Badagry Marine Border Patrol Team along Pashi waterway bordering Nigeria and Benin Republic.

“It was uncovered, during the course of investigation, that the seven smuggled victims, whose ages range from 19 to 23, hail from Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau.

“It is important to state that the girls willfully consented to the journey under false identities with intent to indulge in prostitution while in their country of destination,” he said.

The Immigration boss, however, noted that the suspects neither had any valid travel documents nor financial means to sustain themselves during the journey.

He pointed out that under interrogation, Nanbyen narrated her role in the illicit business and admitted her involvement in prostitution.

“She also admitted facilitating the transportation of potential sex workers into Burkina Faso.

“She said that it was with the support of her madam, an indigene of Edo, who operates a beer selling spot in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso capital.

“She also admitted working with one Miss Ella, who she claimed recruited four out of the girls, but is currently at large,” the controller said.

He added that the arrest was a fallout of the Command’s renewed commitment to the directive of the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Caroline Wura-ola Adepoju, toward curbing migrant smuggling, human trafficking and all forms of crimes within the maritime space.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

