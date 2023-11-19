Elizabethan Foundation Celebrates Nigerian Men on International Men’s Day

November 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The CEO and Founder of Elizabethan Humanitarian Life (H&H) Foundation, Mrs. Oyinade Samuel-Eluwole, has restated her commitment to the cause of Nigerian males from cradle to old age. She vowed to continue to fight for the wellbeing of the male gender to ensure that the men and the boy-child are treated well.

Mrs. Samuel-Eluwole made this call at the Elizabethan Foundation’s International Men’s Day Symposium which took place Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in Lagos. The Symposium was organised as one of the activities to commemorate the 2023 International Men’s Day themed “Zero Male Suicide.”

Speaking at the event, she said that, “The International Men’s Day is a Day established by the global community to create awareness and to underscore the need to bring to the front burner many issues faced by men, which include but not limited to suicide, violence, and parental alienation, among others; and this is celebrated annually on November 19th.” She added that “The theme emphasises the six significant pillars of International Men’s Day, which include: To promote male role models. To celebrate the contribution that men make. To focus on men’s health and well-being. To highlight discrimination against men. At Elizabethan, IMD is very important to us because our focus is to intervene for male gender at all levels. We are focusing on the psychological and emotional frustration of males at all levels because we see males as endangered species.”

The Convener Mrs. Oyinade Samuel-Eluwole with the Panelists

Speaking further the Elizabethan Foundation Boss said that the male gender in Nigeria suffer lack and neglect, and that there is an urgent need to focus on how to attend to them. “We have paid so much attention to the women, the girl-child, and to the female gender generally. This is good and the society and government should do more in that regard. However, for us in Elizabethan Humanitarian Life Foundation, we think that the society should not neglect the men in the process. If you notice, the men and the boy-child in our society, are going through so much pressure based on traditional disposition and societal expectations. Our boys are not expected to cry to express their painful emotions, and our men are expected to shoulder too heavy and too many loads – from taking care of their wife, children, extended family, and even to the larger society – where they are expected to take the lead in every activity. As a result most of them go through psychological trauma without notice, and physical emasculation without anyone paying attention.

In his presentation, the guest speaker Prof. Sola Aletan, Professor of Psychology, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, steered the conversation toward the haunting trend of teenage suicide. He shared an incident in Los Angeles, illustrating how invisible struggles within an individual’s mind can lead to tragic outcomes, emphasizing the need for a deeper understanding of mental health. The dialogue expanded its horizons as Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, Former Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Adamawa State, delved into the need for embracing shared prosperity as a society. “If we do not share our prosperity, what we will have as a nation is shared multilateral poverty,”he said.

Professor Omoniyi Kayode Yemitan, Dean, Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences, Lagos State University College of Medicine, Ikeja, Lagos, contributed a distressing incident involving a marital dispute. He highlighted the broader challenges faced by families and emphasized the need for mutual respect and understanding to prevent escalating tensions. The insightful contribution brought in Prof. Oyekunle Oyelami, Professor of Sociology, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, who underscored the prevalence of diagnosable mental disorders in suicide attempts. He explored different types of suicide, dissecting the intricate web of causes “Shockingly, the statistics reveal that four times as many men as women succumb to suicide, making it a pervasive issue globally,” he affirmed..

This thought-provoking symposium concluded with a call to action, urging the audience to recognize the importance of mental health, especially during times of stress. The collective effort was emphasized to address the underlying issues contributing to male suicide and promote a supportive community.

The complexities surrounding male suicide were unveiled, fostering understanding and compassion in the quest to prevent further loss of precious lives.