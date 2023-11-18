Menu
Search
Subscribe
Flying Eagles

“Super Eagles Frustrated with a 1-1 Draw Against Lesotho in World Cup Qualifier Opener”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Nigeria’s quest for a triumphant return to the World Cup encountered a stumbling block as they settled for a 1-1 draw against underdogs Lesotho in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

After losing the 2022 ticket to arch-rivals Ghana, the Super Eagles, led by Coach Jose Peseiro, faced a resilient Lesotho side at the boisterous Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Despite Lesotho’s global ranking of 153, 113 positions below Nigeria, they surprised the home crowd by taking the lead in the 56th minute. Defender Semi Ajayi, however, emerged as the hero, heading in the equalizer 11 minutes later, setting the crowd into a frenzy.

The Super Eagles dominated possession in the Group C encounter but faced challenges with finishing and Lesotho’s solid defense. Notable misses included Taiwo Awoniyi’s near goal in the 36th minute and Ademola Lookman’s shot tipped over the bar. The first half ended goalless, but Nigeria intensified their efforts in the second half.

Lesotho’s Motlomelo Mkhwanaz scored against the run of play in the 56th minute, threatening a home defeat for Nigeria. Semi Ajayi’s towering header in the 67th minute salvaged a point for the Super Eagles. Despite a late surge, Nigeria couldn’t break Lesotho’s resilient defense, resulting in a historic point for the Crocodiles.

Looking to regain momentum, Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in their second 2026 World Cup qualifier on Sunday. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe and Rwanda, also in Group C, played to a goalless draw earlier. South Africa is set to take on Benin Republic in the same group on Saturday.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Shettima Calls For End To Incessant Strikes
Next article
“Lagos State Govt Begins Demolition of Unsafe Buildings in Ebute-Metta for Public Safety”
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Air Peace CEO Dismisses National Carrier Concept as Outdated and Financially Unsustainable”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyeama, has criticized the idea...

Tinubu Celebrates Boakai’s Poll Victory In Liberia, Hails Weah For Conceding Defeat

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, congratulated Joseph Boakai on...

“Lagos State Govt Begins Demolition of Unsafe Buildings in Ebute-Metta for Public Safety”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Lagos State Government has initiated the demolition of...

Shettima Calls For End To Incessant Strikes

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Air Peace CEO Dismisses National Carrier Concept as Outdated and Financially Unsustainable”

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyeama, has criticized the idea...

Tinubu Celebrates Boakai’s Poll Victory In Liberia, Hails Weah For Conceding Defeat

Election Views 0
President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, congratulated Joseph Boakai on...

“Lagos State Govt Begins Demolition of Unsafe Buildings in Ebute-Metta for Public Safety”

South West 0
The Lagos State Government has initiated the demolition of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com