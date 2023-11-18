“Super Eagles Frustrated with a 1-1 Draw Against Lesotho in World Cup Qualifier Opener”

Nigeria’s quest for a triumphant return to the World Cup encountered a stumbling block as they settled for a 1-1 draw against underdogs Lesotho in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After losing the 2022 ticket to arch-rivals Ghana, the Super Eagles, led by Coach Jose Peseiro, faced a resilient Lesotho side at the boisterous Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Despite Lesotho’s global ranking of 153, 113 positions below Nigeria, they surprised the home crowd by taking the lead in the 56th minute. Defender Semi Ajayi, however, emerged as the hero, heading in the equalizer 11 minutes later, setting the crowd into a frenzy.

The Super Eagles dominated possession in the Group C encounter but faced challenges with finishing and Lesotho’s solid defense. Notable misses included Taiwo Awoniyi’s near goal in the 36th minute and Ademola Lookman’s shot tipped over the bar. The first half ended goalless, but Nigeria intensified their efforts in the second half.

Lesotho’s Motlomelo Mkhwanaz scored against the run of play in the 56th minute, threatening a home defeat for Nigeria. Semi Ajayi’s towering header in the 67th minute salvaged a point for the Super Eagles. Despite a late surge, Nigeria couldn’t break Lesotho’s resilient defense, resulting in a historic point for the Crocodiles.

Looking to regain momentum, Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in their second 2026 World Cup qualifier on Sunday. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe and Rwanda, also in Group C, played to a goalless draw earlier. South Africa is set to take on Benin Republic in the same group on Saturday.