ASUU

Shettima Calls For End To Incessant Strikes

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, has urged an end to the reliance on strikes as a method of expressing grievances against the government.

Speaking at the 24th combined convocation of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), he emphasized the need to prioritize dialogue over confrontation for demanding improved welfare conditions.

Shettima highlighted the detrimental impact of incessant strikes on the system and affirmed the government’s readiness to engage in dialogue to resolve labor issues.

Additionally, he called for collaborative efforts in funding the nation’s education system, stating that the government alone cannot bear the responsibility.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, encouraged graduating students to embrace entrepreneurship, emphasizing the university’s role in preparing them to contribute solutions to national challenges.

The convocation saw over thirty-three thousand students graduate, with one hundred and forty-seven achieving first-class honors and a significant number obtaining master’s and PhD degrees.

“Boko Haram Ambush: Yobe State Governor’s Convoy Attacked, Two Policemen Killed”
“Super Eagles Frustrated with a 1-1 Draw Against Lesotho in World Cup Qualifier Opener”
