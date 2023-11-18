Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

“Lagos State Govt Begins Demolition of Unsafe Buildings in Ebute-Metta for Public Safety”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Lagos State Government has initiated the demolition of dilapidated buildings in the Oyingbo, Ebute-Metta region, citing safety concerns.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, led the exercise on Saturday, emphasizing that occupants of the affected buildings had received evacuation notices but failed to comply.

The government’s decision to demolish these structures stemmed from their failure in structural integrity tests, with a paramount focus on safeguarding lives.

Olumide asserted, “The primary responsibility of government is to protect lives, so we cannot wait and allow the buildings to collapse and kill people.” Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, he emphasized, prioritizes the safety of all residents, irrespective of their background. Expressing dismay at occupants who resisted evacuation orders, Olumide stressed the importance of prioritizing life over property.

The commissioner urged owners of distressed buildings to proactively dismantle such structures, cautioning that the government would take over land where it removes compromised buildings.

Gbolahan Oki, the General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), underscored the necessity of demolishing these structures, citing the potential danger they pose to neighboring buildings and residents’ lives.

“We cannot fold our arms and allow irregularities to continue to thrive in this area, where the lives of innocent people would be at risk because of the lackadaisical attitude of a few individuals who have refused to do the right thing,” Oki stated.

He also called on Lagosians to report distressed buildings and other planning violations within their neighborhoods to ensure public safety.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Super Eagles Frustrated with a 1-1 Draw Against Lesotho in World Cup Qualifier Opener”
Next article
Tinubu Celebrates Boakai’s Poll Victory In Liberia, Hails Weah For Conceding Defeat
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Air Peace CEO Dismisses National Carrier Concept as Outdated and Financially Unsustainable”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyeama, has criticized the idea...

Tinubu Celebrates Boakai’s Poll Victory In Liberia, Hails Weah For Conceding Defeat

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, congratulated Joseph Boakai on...

“Super Eagles Frustrated with a 1-1 Draw Against Lesotho in World Cup Qualifier Opener”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Nigeria's quest for a triumphant return to the World...

Shettima Calls For End To Incessant Strikes

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Air Peace CEO Dismisses National Carrier Concept as Outdated and Financially Unsustainable”

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyeama, has criticized the idea...

Tinubu Celebrates Boakai’s Poll Victory In Liberia, Hails Weah For Conceding Defeat

Election Views 0
President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, congratulated Joseph Boakai on...

“Super Eagles Frustrated with a 1-1 Draw Against Lesotho in World Cup Qualifier Opener”

Flying Eagles 0
Nigeria's quest for a triumphant return to the World...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com