“Lagos State Govt Begins Demolition of Unsafe Buildings in Ebute-Metta for Public Safety”

The Lagos State Government has initiated the demolition of dilapidated buildings in the Oyingbo, Ebute-Metta region, citing safety concerns.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, led the exercise on Saturday, emphasizing that occupants of the affected buildings had received evacuation notices but failed to comply.

The government’s decision to demolish these structures stemmed from their failure in structural integrity tests, with a paramount focus on safeguarding lives.

Olumide asserted, “The primary responsibility of government is to protect lives, so we cannot wait and allow the buildings to collapse and kill people.” Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, he emphasized, prioritizes the safety of all residents, irrespective of their background. Expressing dismay at occupants who resisted evacuation orders, Olumide stressed the importance of prioritizing life over property.

The commissioner urged owners of distressed buildings to proactively dismantle such structures, cautioning that the government would take over land where it removes compromised buildings.

Gbolahan Oki, the General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), underscored the necessity of demolishing these structures, citing the potential danger they pose to neighboring buildings and residents’ lives.

“We cannot fold our arms and allow irregularities to continue to thrive in this area, where the lives of innocent people would be at risk because of the lackadaisical attitude of a few individuals who have refused to do the right thing,” Oki stated.

He also called on Lagosians to report distressed buildings and other planning violations within their neighborhoods to ensure public safety.