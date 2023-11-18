Governors Elect, Ahmed Ododo, Douye Diri Receive Certificates Of Return From INEC

Nov 18,2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has awarded certificates of return to the Kogi State governor-elect, Ahmed Usman Ododo, and his deputy, Joel Oyibo.

INEC also presented a certificate of return to Douye Diri, the victorious candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

During the certificate presentation in Lokoja, Kogi State’s capital, Governor-elect Ododo expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima for fostering an environment conducive to a transparent and fair election.

He promises to uphold the legacy of the incumbent, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and strive to enhance and build upon his accomplishments.

Governor Bello appealed to everyone involved in the election to learn from how the poll was conducted and its outcome.

“The journey of eight years has come to an end. I want to appreciate every Kogite that has stood by us on this journey. I also want to appreciate the President and Vice for creating an enabling environment for peaceful, free, fair, and credible election devoid of any crisis,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, handing over his certificate of return to Diri, the INEC National Commissioner May Agbamuche-Mbu, overseeing Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Bayelsa, said that the commission was fulfilling a statutory provision outlined in section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 by presenting the certificates of return.

She also noted that the section specifies that the presentation must occur within 14 days following the declaration of a winner.

Speaking after receiving his certificate, the Bayelsa State governor said that the event dispelled speculations about INEC withholding his certificate. He also commended the commission for maintaining professionalism and impartiality throughout and after the election.(www.naija247news.com)