North West

“Governor Abba Yusuf and NNPP Contest Appeal Court’s Ousting Decision, Citing ‘Miscarriage of Justice'”

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Governor Abba Yusuf, propelled to victory by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), faces resistance against the Appeal Court’s decision to oust him as Kano leader.

The court aligned with the tribunal’s verdict, asserting that Yusuf’s candidacy violated Electoral Law, subsequently declaring the APC’s Nasiru Gawuna as the election winner.

NNPP expressed astonishment at what they deemed a “ridiculous” judgment, with Acting National Chairman Abba Ali criticizing the court’s refusal to delve into the merits of their appeal.

Governor Yusuf, dismissing the ruling as a “miscarriage of justice,” announced plans to challenge it in the Supreme Court, expressing optimism in the court’s ability to rectify the perceived injustices.

The Appeal Court’s decision follows six months after INEC initially declared Yusuf the winner, a declaration to which the defeated APC candidate had conceded based on faith.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

