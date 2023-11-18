“Governor Abba Yusuf and NNPP Contest Appeal Court’s Ousting Decision, Citing ‘Miscarriage of Justice'”

Governor Abba Yusuf, propelled to victory by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), faces resistance against the Appeal Court’s decision to oust him as Kano leader.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The court aligned with the tribunal’s verdict, asserting that Yusuf’s candidacy violated Electoral Law, subsequently declaring the APC’s Nasiru Gawuna as the election winner.

NNPP expressed astonishment at what they deemed a “ridiculous” judgment, with Acting National Chairman Abba Ali criticizing the court’s refusal to delve into the merits of their appeal.

Governor Yusuf, dismissing the ruling as a “miscarriage of justice,” announced plans to challenge it in the Supreme Court, expressing optimism in the court’s ability to rectify the perceived injustices.

The Appeal Court’s decision follows six months after INEC initially declared Yusuf the winner, a declaration to which the defeated APC candidate had conceded based on faith.