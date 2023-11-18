“Boko Haram Ambush: Yobe State Governor’s Convoy Attacked, Two Policemen Killed”

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents targeted Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni’s convoy on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road, resulting in the death of two policemen and injuries to two others.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The attack occurred after the governor attended the University of Maiduguri’s 24th convocation in Borno State.

Witnesses reported that the assailants opened fire on the convoy from both sides of the highway, focusing on the lead vehicle.

One policeman was killed instantly, and another succumbed to injuries later.

Governor Buni was not present during the attack as he had traveled to Abuja for an official function.

This marks the first attack on the Yobe State governor’s convoy since the onset of the Boko Haram insurgency 12 years ago.