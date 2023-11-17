Shell confirms Nigeria withdrawal of oilfield claim

LONDON, Nov 17 – Shell (SHEL.L) confirmed on Friday that Nigeria withdrew civil claims totalling $1.1 billion against it in relation to allegations of corruption in a 2011 oilfield deal.

“We are pleased that this claim has been withdrawn. It brings to an end to all legal cases against Shell on OPL 245 in Italian courts,” a Shell spokesperson said in a statement.

In 2021, an Italian court acquitted Shell, Eni (ENI.MI), the operator of the OPL 245 oilfield, and company executives of corruption allegations in the acquisition of the field a decade earlier.

Eni (ENI.MI) confirmed