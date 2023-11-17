Menu
"Prostitution and laziness starts when you think you are too beautiful to suffer" – Isreal DMW

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Davido’s aide, Isreal Afaere aka Isreal DMW has opined how some women become prostitutes. In a now deleted Instagram post, he revealed that a woman turns to a prostitute out of laziness and the belief that she is too beautiful to endure hardship.

He wrote: “Prostitution and laziness starts when you think you are too beautiful to suffer”.

See reactions below:

Hadiz Abubakar wrote, “Once a woman begins to look good and better after a break-up. Fiam, men will say it’s prostitution Oginidi? Looking good these days is a crime in Nigeria

Hyly Ghost Babe wrote, “Coming from somebody whose head is like a stainless plate Effe Deborah wrote, “I heard he used to beat her and he wasn’t taking care of her Niieniie wrote, “If the lady start with you now, them go say women like Wahala.

Igbuan Abigail wrote, “Motivational speaker, Oga your wife say stinginess wan wound you, na true?

Tingles Ng wrote, “See person wey dem manage marry

Eniolami wrote, “So you expect her to be looking like a homeless just because she walked out of the marriage. Dey play”. (www.naija247news.com).

Google to start deleting inactive Gmail accounts Dec 1
