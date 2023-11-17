Menu
News Analysis

President Bola Tinubu Returns Home Following Guinea-Bissau Celebrations

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has touched down in the country after participating in the 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day celebrations of Guinea-Bissau. Having arrived in Bissau at 6 am on Thursday for the momentous event, President Tinubu was warmly received at the ceremony, where he had been invited by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

In the company of other esteemed heads of state and government, President Tinubu immersed himself in the festivities held in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

Notable figures in attendance included the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, and the President of Gambia, Adama Barrow.

The celebration marked a significant milestone for Guinea-Bissau, and President Tinubu’s presence underscored the camaraderie among nations during this historic occasion.

Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

