President Bola Tinubu Returns Home Following Guinea-Bissau Celebrations

President Bola Tinubu has touched down in the country after participating in the 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day celebrations of Guinea-Bissau. Having arrived in Bissau at 6 am on Thursday for the momentous event, President Tinubu was warmly received at the ceremony, where he had been invited by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

In the company of other esteemed heads of state and government, President Tinubu immersed himself in the festivities held in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

Notable figures in attendance included the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, and the President of Gambia, Adama Barrow.

The celebration marked a significant milestone for Guinea-Bissau, and President Tinubu’s presence underscored the camaraderie among nations during this historic occasion.