Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Suspends Chief Judge Adepele Ojo

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

In a recent development, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has officially suspended Chief Judge Adepele Ojo from her position. This decision, revealed through a statement from the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, follows the resolution of the state house of assembly.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The statement, released on Thursday, confirmed that Governor Adeleke sanctioned the suspension of Adepele Ojo and concurrently approved the appointment of Olayinka Afolabi as the new acting chief judge of the state. This decision came after the house of assembly’s thorough consideration.

The statement also announced that the Deputy-Governor, under the Governor’s directive, will preside over the swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed Acting Chief Judge, scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Executive Lounge, Governor’s Office, Osogbo.

It is worth noting that earlier attempts to remove Chief Judge Adepele Ojo faced legal hurdles, with the National Industrial Court restraining the governor from taking such action. However, the recent decision appears to align with the resolution of the Osun State House of Assembly, citing allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption, and disregard for the rule of law against the suspended Chief Judge. The House has called for a thorough investigation, signaling a significant development in the state’s judicial landscape.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
President Bola Tinubu Returns Home Following Guinea-Bissau Celebrations
Next article
Nigeria Govt Declares Health Sector State of Emergency
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s 2024 budget won’t be funded with foreign borrowing- Minister insists

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Minister of Finance Emphasizes Shift from Borrowing in 2024...

Nigeria Govt Declares Health Sector State of Emergency

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Ekiti State becomes the focal point for critical discussions...

President Bola Tinubu Returns Home Following Guinea-Bissau Celebrations

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
President Bola Tinubu has touched down in the country...

Enugu NMA Issues Ultimatum Amidst Surge in Doctor Abductions

News Wire News Wire -
The Enugu State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s 2024 budget won’t be funded with foreign borrowing- Minister insists

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
Minister of Finance Emphasizes Shift from Borrowing in 2024...

Nigeria Govt Declares Health Sector State of Emergency

News 0
Ekiti State becomes the focal point for critical discussions...

President Bola Tinubu Returns Home Following Guinea-Bissau Celebrations

News Analysis 0
President Bola Tinubu has touched down in the country...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com