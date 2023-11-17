Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Suspends Chief Judge Adepele Ojo

In a recent development, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has officially suspended Chief Judge Adepele Ojo from her position. This decision, revealed through a statement from the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, follows the resolution of the state house of assembly.

The statement, released on Thursday, confirmed that Governor Adeleke sanctioned the suspension of Adepele Ojo and concurrently approved the appointment of Olayinka Afolabi as the new acting chief judge of the state. This decision came after the house of assembly’s thorough consideration.

The statement also announced that the Deputy-Governor, under the Governor’s directive, will preside over the swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed Acting Chief Judge, scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Executive Lounge, Governor’s Office, Osogbo.

It is worth noting that earlier attempts to remove Chief Judge Adepele Ojo faced legal hurdles, with the National Industrial Court restraining the governor from taking such action. However, the recent decision appears to align with the resolution of the Osun State House of Assembly, citing allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption, and disregard for the rule of law against the suspended Chief Judge. The House has called for a thorough investigation, signaling a significant development in the state’s judicial landscape.