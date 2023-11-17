“Nigeria’s Inconsistent Monetary Policy” to spur Double-digit naira depreciation in 2024 – Report

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has projected a double-digit depreciation of the naira in the coming year, citing Nigeria as one of Africa’s inflation hotspots. In its recently released Africa outlook for 2024, the EIU emphasized that persistently high inflation and a widening gap between official and parallel markets would contribute to an unstable exchange rate regime, leading to periodic devaluations. The report anticipates currency depreciation against the US dollar across much of Africa in 2024, albeit with milder adjustments compared to 2023.

The EIU forecasts double-digit currency depreciation in major African economies, including Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Angola, and Nigeria. In Nigeria, an unsupportive monetary policy is expected to keep the naira under pressure, compounded by the central bank’s limited capacity to meet market demands or address a backlog of foreign exchange orders, which may unsettle foreign investors.

Despite these challenges, the EIU predicts Africa to be the world’s second-fastest-growing major region in 2024, following closely behind Asia. It highlights that 12 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024 will be in Africa, contributing to a forecasted real GDP growth of 3.2 percent, up from 2.6 percent in 2023.

While most African states are expected to experience positive growth, war-torn Sudan and struggling Equatorial Guinea are the only economies likely to contract in 2024. The report underscores that inflation will continue to be a significant concern for several large African economies, driven by elevated oil prices.

The EIU emphasizes that Africa will face financial challenges in 2024 due to excessive debt and a substantial debt-repayment burden. The burden is expected to impede economic growth and stability in some countries, with the financial strain attributed to heightened external debt exacerbated by various external shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and adverse weather conditions linked to global climate change. The report concludes that without external debt restructuring, risks are likely to mount in 2024.