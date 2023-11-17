Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

“Nigeria’s Inconsistent Monetary Policy” to spur Double-digit naira depreciation in 2024 – Report

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has projected a double-digit depreciation of the naira in the coming year, citing Nigeria as one of Africa’s inflation hotspots. In its recently released Africa outlook for 2024, the EIU emphasized that persistently high inflation and a widening gap between official and parallel markets would contribute to an unstable exchange rate regime, leading to periodic devaluations. The report anticipates currency depreciation against the US dollar across much of Africa in 2024, albeit with milder adjustments compared to 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The EIU forecasts double-digit currency depreciation in major African economies, including Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Angola, and Nigeria. In Nigeria, an unsupportive monetary policy is expected to keep the naira under pressure, compounded by the central bank’s limited capacity to meet market demands or address a backlog of foreign exchange orders, which may unsettle foreign investors.

Despite these challenges, the EIU predicts Africa to be the world’s second-fastest-growing major region in 2024, following closely behind Asia. It highlights that 12 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024 will be in Africa, contributing to a forecasted real GDP growth of 3.2 percent, up from 2.6 percent in 2023.

While most African states are expected to experience positive growth, war-torn Sudan and struggling Equatorial Guinea are the only economies likely to contract in 2024. The report underscores that inflation will continue to be a significant concern for several large African economies, driven by elevated oil prices.

The EIU emphasizes that Africa will face financial challenges in 2024 due to excessive debt and a substantial debt-repayment burden. The burden is expected to impede economic growth and stability in some countries, with the financial strain attributed to heightened external debt exacerbated by various external shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and adverse weather conditions linked to global climate change. The report concludes that without external debt restructuring, risks are likely to mount in 2024.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Guinness World Record Holder Takes Rope Walk Across Lagos Bridge
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Guinness World Record Holder Takes Rope Walk Across Lagos Bridge

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Estonian slackliner and Guinness World Records...

Nigerian Law School increases tuition fee to N476,000

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Law School has jerked...

Bandits kidnap district head and 5 others in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected bandits have kidnapped the District...

Ecobank and African Guarantee Fund Sign Transformative USD 200 Million Risk Sharing Agreement

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ecobank and the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) have sealed...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Guinness World Record Holder Takes Rope Walk Across Lagos Bridge

Entertainment 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Estonian slackliner and Guinness World Records...

Nigerian Law School increases tuition fee to N476,000

Education 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Law School has jerked...

Bandits kidnap district head and 5 others in Kaduna

Security News 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected bandits have kidnapped the District...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com