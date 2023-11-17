Menu
“Nigerians Should Please Help Me – Actor Hanks Anuku cries out

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 17, 2023.

Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has said he has been jobless for years.

The thespian, who was reacting to the viral video of him working as a fuel attendant at gas station in Delta State, said despite being a legend, he has been feeding from hand to mouth.

Speaking in a video message making the rounds on social media, Anuku called on the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his fans to come to his aid.

He said, “I have worked for this country. I have attained the height of being a legend. But I’ve had no job for, God knows, how many years. And I expect that Nigerians will also know that I did it all for them.

“I just gonna ask Governor Sheriff [Oborevwori] to please send support to me. And my fans who truly love and appreciate the works I’ve done for them, if you think you truly love me, may God help you all to help me.”(www.naija247news.com).

