Nigeria Has Not Signed The ‘Samoa Agreement’ – Presidency Replies Civil Society Groups

Nov 17,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Presidency has said it has not signed the “Samoa Agreement” amid a public outcry from civil society groups in Nigeria.

The European Union (EU) and its member states signed new partnership agreement with the Members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (ACPS) that will serve as an overarching legal framework for their relations for the next twenty years.

This agreement will succeed the Cotonou Agreement and will be known as the “Samoa Agreement”.

The agreement covers subjects such as sustainable development and growth, human rights and peace and security.

The signature ceremony took place in Samoa on Nov. 15.

Civil Society groups in Nigeria condemned the agreement and said it is pro-LGBTQ.

Reacting, the Presidency, through its official X account, denied signing the document.

It said: “Important Update: Nigeria has not signed the ‘Samoa Agreement’. Relevant Nigerian stakeholders are studying the instrument with a view to ensuring that its provisions do not contravene Nigeria’s domestic legislation.”

The Presidency added that Nigeria was not represented at the Signing Ceremony, which took place in Samoa on Wednesday, 15th November, 2023 and hence has not signed the Agreement. Relevant Nigerian stakeholders are currently studying the Instrument with a view to ensuring that its provisions do not contravene Nigeria’s domestic legislation.(www.naija247news.com)