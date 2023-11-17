Nigeria Govt Declares Health Sector State of Emergency

Ekiti State becomes the focal point for critical discussions as the Federal Government announces a state of emergency in Nigeria’s health sector. The 64th National Council on Health has convened, bringing stakeholders together to deliberate on pressing issues affecting the nation’s health.

At the opening ceremony held on Thursday, the theme of building resilience and fostering an inclusive healthcare system for a healthy Nigeria took center stage. Dr. Muhammed Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, emphasized the dire state of the nation’s health facilities, stressing the urgent need for intervention.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State expressed enthusiasm for hosting the distinguished delegates and international stakeholders in health policy development. He highlighted the state’s significant achievements in the health sector over recent years.

The declaration of a state of emergency aligns with the House of Representatives’ resolution last month, urging the Federal Government to allocate substantial funds to the sector in the 2024 budget.

The motion, presented by Lagos lawmaker Fayinka Oluwatoyin, emphasized the rapid deterioration of health facilities, citing shortages in personnel, medical equipment, drugs, and qualified staff as contributors to the escalating death toll in the country’s healthcare facilities.

This bold move underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the critical issues plaguing Nigeria’s health sector.