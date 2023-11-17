Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Mohbad: Police finally release Naira Marley, Sam Larry

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 17, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola known as Naira Marley and show promoter, Sam Larry, have been released from detention by the Lagos State Police Command.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were released after meeting their bail conditions.

Their release was confirmed by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

On November 6, a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State, granted Naira Marley and Sam Larry bail in the sum of N20 million with three sureties.

The duo were arraigned and remanded on October 6 over their alleged involvement in circumstances surrounding the death of a popular singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, told the defendants to submit their passports and ordered that they are to report weekly to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

But, confirming their release, Hundeyin said, “Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, having met their bail conditions, have been released.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
VP, Shettima Say No Nigerian Politician Can Match Tinubu, He‘ll Replicate His Lagos Legacy
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

VP, Shettima Say No Nigerian Politician Can Match Tinubu, He‘ll Replicate His Lagos Legacy

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 17,2023. Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that President...

Court Detains Ex CBN, Emefiele In Kuje Correctional Facility Until November 22

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 17,2023. An Abuja High Court on Friday ordered that...

“Nigerians Should Please Help Me – Actor Hanks Anuku cries out

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has said...

“Jay Boogie’s two kidneys have failed” – Friend cries out

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A friend of Nigerian transgender, Jay...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

VP, Shettima Say No Nigerian Politician Can Match Tinubu, He‘ll Replicate His Lagos Legacy

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 17,2023. Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that President...

Court Detains Ex CBN, Emefiele In Kuje Correctional Facility Until November 22

Cases & Trials 0
Nov 17,2023. An Abuja High Court on Friday ordered that...

“Nigerians Should Please Help Me – Actor Hanks Anuku cries out

Entertainment 0
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has said...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com