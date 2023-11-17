Mohbad: Police finally release Naira Marley, Sam Larry

November 17, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola known as Naira Marley and show promoter, Sam Larry, have been released from detention by the Lagos State Police Command.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were released after meeting their bail conditions.

Their release was confirmed by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

On November 6, a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State, granted Naira Marley and Sam Larry bail in the sum of N20 million with three sureties.

The duo were arraigned and remanded on October 6 over their alleged involvement in circumstances surrounding the death of a popular singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, told the defendants to submit their passports and ordered that they are to report weekly to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

But, confirming their release, Hundeyin said, “Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, having met their bail conditions, have been released.”(www.naija247news.com).