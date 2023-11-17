“Jay Boogie’s two kidneys have failed” – Friend cries out

November 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A friend of Nigerian transgender, Jay Boogie, who recently had a botched surgery has cried out over his worsening condition.

Dr. Lovethjia in the post she shared on Instagram, revealed that Jay Boogie’s two kidneys have failed and he would be needing a kidney transplant.

The post read;

“At this stage, Jayboogie needs a Kidney Transplant! Both kidneys have failed! We prayed and wished it never got to this stage but

this is it!!! I will drop other updates soon!!!”

(www.naija247news.com).