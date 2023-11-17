‘I will not fake my death to promote album’ – Portable slams Oladips

November 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial singer, Portable has condemned colleague, rapper Oladips, for faking his death just to promote his new album.

Naija247news reports that the management of rapper Oladips had on Tuesday in a social media post announced his passage.

However, in another development on Wednesday, Oladips’ colleague and close associate, Qdot in an Instagram post insisted that the rapper is alive.

Sharing the picture of Oladips, Qdot wrote, “@oladipsoflife my gee is alive.”

Reacting to this in a viral video on the internet, Portable, who is set to drop his album, ‘Street Donjazzy’ slammed Oladips for faking his death to promote his new album.

“I’m not tired of life now. I’m still very much alive. I can’t use my own life to play in such a way because I’m still very much happy with life. I will not use my death to promote album.”(www.naija247news.com).