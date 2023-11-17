Menu
Politics & Govt News

I Have Never Smoked or Drank Alcohol in My Life – Senate President, Akpabio

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 17,2023.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has claimed that he never drank alcohol or smoked cigarettes.

Akpabio stated this while speaking to students of various secondary schools across the country who participated in the grand finale of the National Quiz Competition organised by the National Institute For Legislative And Democratic Studies.

He urged the youths to steer off vices that could affect their dreams and aspirations in life.

He specifically urged them to refrain from taking alcohol or engaging in smoking any form of substance that could be injurious to their health.

He said, “You should strive to become visionary leaders in the future by abstaining from things that would truncate your dreams and goals.

“In my case, I have never smoked cigarettes or taken alcohol before. This is because, growing up, I listened to parental guidance.

“As a kid, I usually see a man who would stagger on the road and fall into the gutters. I asked my mum who told me it was because he was drunk.”(www.naija247news.com)

Police arraign driver who crushed LAWMA sweepers
Gov Adeleke sacks Osun Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

