Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

“I can never serve a god that can’t resurrect people like Mohbad and Osinachi” – Daddy Freeze

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 17, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Media personality Daddy Freeze has expressed his inability to worship a god who lacks the power to resurrect young individuals like Mohbad and singer Osinachi.

This statement was made in response to Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s account of a miracle where God altered the weather for his convenience in America.

During a speaking engagement, Pastor Adeboye shared his experience of being invited to an event in Colorado, America, during the snowy winter season.

Since the pastor disliked the cold climate, he prayed for the weather to change specifically for the duration of his visit.

Daddy Freeze, however, criticized the man of God on his social media platform, asserting that he cannot worship a god who cannot save talented and promising artists like Mohbad and Osinachi.

Additionally, he expressed his unwillingness to serve a god who overlooks the suffering of his faithful children, who diligently pay their tithes, amidst the economic challenges caused by the devaluation of the local currency, the naira.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Russia’s Cultural Diplomacy in Multipolar World. Africa’s Role, Challenges and Benefits
Next article
Google to start deleting inactive Gmail accounts Dec 1
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Prostitution and laziness starts when you think you are too beautiful to suffer” – Isreal DMW

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Davido’s aide, Isreal Afaere aka Isreal...

Google to start deleting inactive Gmail accounts Dec 1

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular search engine Google has announced...

Russia’s Cultural Diplomacy in Multipolar World. Africa’s Role, Challenges and Benefits

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh After a careful research to...

62 -year-old woman brutally murdered at her residence in Ondo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Unknown assailants have killed a 62-year-old...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Prostitution and laziness starts when you think you are too beautiful to suffer” – Isreal DMW

Entertainment 0
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Davido’s aide, Isreal Afaere aka Isreal...

Google to start deleting inactive Gmail accounts Dec 1

Technology 0
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular search engine Google has announced...

Russia’s Cultural Diplomacy in Multipolar World. Africa’s Role, Challenges and Benefits

Geopolitics 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh After a careful research to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com