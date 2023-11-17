“I can never serve a god that can’t resurrect people like Mohbad and Osinachi” – Daddy Freeze

November 17, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Media personality Daddy Freeze has expressed his inability to worship a god who lacks the power to resurrect young individuals like Mohbad and singer Osinachi.

This statement was made in response to Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s account of a miracle where God altered the weather for his convenience in America.

During a speaking engagement, Pastor Adeboye shared his experience of being invited to an event in Colorado, America, during the snowy winter season.

Since the pastor disliked the cold climate, he prayed for the weather to change specifically for the duration of his visit.

Daddy Freeze, however, criticized the man of God on his social media platform, asserting that he cannot worship a god who cannot save talented and promising artists like Mohbad and Osinachi.

Additionally, he expressed his unwillingness to serve a god who overlooks the suffering of his faithful children, who diligently pay their tithes, amidst the economic challenges caused by the devaluation of the local currency, the naira.(www.naija247news.com).