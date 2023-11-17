Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Housewife kills husband with pestle in Gombe

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 17, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Gombe State Police command has paraded a housewife identified as Biba Mohammed, over the murder of her husband in Barunde quarters of the metropolis.

Parading Mohammed on Friday, the state Public Relations Officer ASP Mahid Abubakar, said the police received a distress call from a resident of the area who reported a suspected homicide case committed in his neighbourhood.

According to Abubakar, detectives from the Lowcost Division were dispatched to the scene where they discovered Mohammed Maliki, lying helplessly, adding that the housewife confessed to killing her husband upon interrogation.

The PPRO said, “The victim was immediately rushed to a specialist hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

“Following a preliminary investigation, Biba Mohammed, the wife of the deceased, was taken into custody after confessing to the crime.

“In her statement, she admitted to using a pestle to strike his head. The case is currently under investigation at SCID and will be presented in court for prosecution upon the conclusion of the investigation.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘I will not fake my death to promote album’ – Portable slams Oladips
Next article
Gunmen Attack Patrol Team In Ebonyi, Kill Two Policemen
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Shell confirms Nigeria withdrawal of oilfield claim

News Wire News Wire -
LONDON, Nov 17 - Shell (SHEL.L) confirmed on Friday...

Gunmen Attack Patrol Team In Ebonyi, Kill Two Policemen

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two policemen were killed on Friday,...

‘I will not fake my death to promote album’ – Portable slams Oladips

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial singer, Portable has condemned colleague,...

Mohbad: Police finally release Naira Marley, Sam Larry

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola known as...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Shell confirms Nigeria withdrawal of oilfield claim

Big Oil 0
LONDON, Nov 17 - Shell (SHEL.L) confirmed on Friday...

Gunmen Attack Patrol Team In Ebonyi, Kill Two Policemen

Security News 0
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two policemen were killed on Friday,...

‘I will not fake my death to promote album’ – Portable slams Oladips

Entertainment 0
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial singer, Portable has condemned colleague,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com