Security News

Gunmen Attack Patrol Team In Ebonyi, Kill Two Policemen

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 17, 2023.

Two policemen were killed on Friday, November 17, in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi state as unidentified gunmen attacked a police patrol team.

Police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident in a statement.

According to her, the policemen were on regular patrol when they were attacked at Nwofe road by gunmen suspected to be members of a pro-separatist group.

She said a third policeman in the team was wounded and currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

She said: “Today 17/11/2023 at about 08:30 am, Operatives of the Command on patrol at Nwofe road at the outskirt of Abakaliki were attacked by armed hoodlums using a tinted Highlander vehicle with registration number unknown.

“Two (2) of the Operatives were fatally wounded while one (1) is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.”

The spokesperson noted that the Commissioner Of police in the state, Augustina Ogbodo on receiving the distress call immediately dispatched Tactical teams to the scene.

She said the tactical team swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase but the hoodlums escaped.

The commissioner of Police, it was gathered, also visited the scene of the incident with her management team for an on-the-spot assessment.

Onome added: “She is using this medium to call on well-meaning individuals of the State to avail the Command with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the fleeing hoodlums while assuring them of round-the-clock visibility patrol of the nooks and crannies of the state.” (www.naija247news.com).

