Gov Adeleke sacks Osun Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo

Nov 17,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Osun State Government has sacked the state’s Chief Judge, CJ, Justice Adepele Ojo

In her place, Justice Olayinka David Afolabi was appointed as the Acting Chief Judge.

This was disclosed in a statement by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the appointment of Justice Afolabi as Acting CJ was with immediate effect, following the approval of a resolution of the Osun State House of Assembly.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed Justice Olayinka David Afolabi as the Acting Chief Judge of Osun State with immediate effect following the approval of the resolution of the House of Assembly.”

Justice Ojo’s sacking as CJ is coming after speculations in different quarters that the state government was planning to remove her from office.

On Wednesday, some civil society organisations drew the attention of the state government to the speculations.

However, in a reaction, the state government, through the Commissioner for Information and Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, debunked the speculations.

The state government also insisted that no government official in the state is bigger than the laws of the state.(www.naija247news.com)