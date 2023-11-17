Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Gov Adeleke sacks Osun Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 17,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Osun State Government has sacked the state’s Chief Judge, CJ, Justice Adepele Ojo

In her place, Justice Olayinka David Afolabi was appointed as the Acting Chief Judge.

This was disclosed in a statement by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the appointment of Justice Afolabi as Acting CJ was with immediate effect, following the approval of a resolution of the Osun State House of Assembly.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed Justice Olayinka David Afolabi as the Acting Chief Judge of Osun State with immediate effect following the approval of the resolution of the House of Assembly.”

Justice Ojo’s sacking as CJ is coming after speculations in different quarters that the state government was planning to remove her from office.

On Wednesday, some civil society organisations drew the attention of the state government to the speculations.

However, in a reaction, the state government, through the Commissioner for Information and Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, debunked the speculations.

The state government also insisted that no government official in the state is bigger than the laws of the state.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
I Have Never Smoked or Drank Alcohol in My Life – Senate President, Akpabio
Next article
Nigeria Has Not Signed The ‘Samoa Agreement’ – Presidency Replies Civil Society Groups
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police arraign driver who crushed LAWMA sweepers

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 17,2023. The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a...

Nigeria Has Not Signed The ‘Samoa Agreement’ – Presidency Replies Civil Society Groups

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 17,2023. The Presidency has said it has not signed...

I Have Never Smoked or Drank Alcohol in My Life – Senate President, Akpabio

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 17,2023. Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has claimed that he...

Police arraign driver who crushed LAWMA sweepers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police arraign driver who crushed LAWMA sweepers

Law and Order 0
Nov 17,2023. The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a...

Nigeria Has Not Signed The ‘Samoa Agreement’ – Presidency Replies Civil Society Groups

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 17,2023. The Presidency has said it has not signed...

I Have Never Smoked or Drank Alcohol in My Life – Senate President, Akpabio

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 17,2023. Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has claimed that he...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com