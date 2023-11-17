Google to start deleting inactive Gmail accounts Dec 1

November 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular search engine Google has announced it will permanently delete inactive Gmail accounts from December 1.

Google, in a blog post, said it deems an account inactive if the user has not logged in or done any activity in two years.

“Google products reserve the right to delete your data when your account has not been used for a 2-year period.

“Due to this policy, December 1, 2023 is the earliest a Google Account will be deleted,” it said.

The policy only applies to personal accounts.

The tech giant considers actions like signing in, using Google Drive, reading or sending an email, watching a YouTube video, downloading an app, searching and sharing photos to be activities.(www.naija247news.com).