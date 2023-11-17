Menu
Search
Subscribe
Technology

Google to start deleting inactive Gmail accounts Dec 1

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 17, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular search engine Google has announced it will permanently delete inactive Gmail accounts from December 1.

Google, in a blog post, said it deems an account inactive if the user has not logged in or done any activity in two years.

“Google products reserve the right to delete your data when your account has not been used for a 2-year period.

“Due to this policy, December 1, 2023 is the earliest a Google Account will be deleted,” it said.

The policy only applies to personal accounts.

The tech giant considers actions like signing in, using Google Drive, reading or sending an email, watching a YouTube video, downloading an app, searching and sharing photos to be activities.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“I can never serve a god that can’t resurrect people like Mohbad and Osinachi” – Daddy Freeze
Next article
“Prostitution and laziness starts when you think you are too beautiful to suffer” – Isreal DMW
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Prostitution and laziness starts when you think you are too beautiful to suffer” – Isreal DMW

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Davido’s aide, Isreal Afaere aka Isreal...

“I can never serve a god that can’t resurrect people like Mohbad and Osinachi” – Daddy Freeze

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality Daddy Freeze has expressed...

Russia’s Cultural Diplomacy in Multipolar World. Africa’s Role, Challenges and Benefits

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh After a careful research to...

62 -year-old woman brutally murdered at her residence in Ondo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Unknown assailants have killed a 62-year-old...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Prostitution and laziness starts when you think you are too beautiful to suffer” – Isreal DMW

Entertainment 0
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Davido’s aide, Isreal Afaere aka Isreal...

“I can never serve a god that can’t resurrect people like Mohbad and Osinachi” – Daddy Freeze

Entertainment 0
November 17, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality Daddy Freeze has expressed...

Russia’s Cultural Diplomacy in Multipolar World. Africa’s Role, Challenges and Benefits

Geopolitics 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh After a careful research to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com