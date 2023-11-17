Menu
South East

Enugu NMA Issues Ultimatum Amidst Surge in Doctor Abductions

By: News Wire

Date:

The Enugu State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) is on the brink of a strike, serving notice to the state government and security agencies to swiftly address the alarming spike in the kidnapping of health workers. The association reveals that over the past two months, no fewer than 10 health professionals have fallen prey to abductions, particularly at their workplaces.

In a resolute communique following an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) on Wednesday, signed by Dr. Celestine Ugwoke, the state Chairman of NMA, and Dr. Sunday Okafor, the General Secretary, the union conveys its intention to closely monitor the situation. The EGM emphasized the urgency for the state government to fortify all public hospitals with armed security personnel and intensify the presence of armed security patrol teams across the state.

The communique states, “The EGM strongly resolved to call on the Enugu State Government to, as a matter of urgency, ensure that all our public hospitals are well and heavily guarded by armed security personnel.” Furthermore, the association urges the state government to promptly enhance the security architecture by allocating sufficient funds, installing modern technologies, and implementing innovative security measures to halt the distressing trend.

In a bid to protect medical professionals, the EGM mandated health institutions to ensure the provision of decent call rooms and meals for Medical/Dental consultants on hospital calls. Alternatively, an ambulance escort is suggested to facilitate their duties.

Additionally, the NMA calls for the establishment of security committees in health institutions, adopting the UNTH template while considering their unique circumstances.

As tensions escalate, the Enugu NMA stands firm in its call for decisive action to safeguard the lives of health workers and prevent further abductions.

