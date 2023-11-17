Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

BREAKING: Snoop Dogg Quits Smoking

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a jaw-dropping Instagram reveal, the iconic rapper and cannabis enthusiast, Snoop Dogg, declared his decision to kick the smoking habit. The announcement sent shockwaves through the music industry and sparked intense discussions on social media.
🚬➡️❌
“I’m giving up smoke,” Snoop declared in a succinct yet impactful caption, leaving fans and fellow celebrities in awe. The unexpected lifestyle change, shared on November 16, 2023, has ignited a frenzy of support and curiosity from fans worldwide.
👏🌐
As the Instagram post circulates, speculation about the motivation behind this surprising move runs rampant on social media. The legendary rapper, renowned for his unapologetic love for cannabis, has left the public wondering about the impact of this transformation on his iconic image.
🧐🔄
Snoop Dogg’s global fame traces back to the 1990s with the groundbreaking success of his debut solo album “Doggystyle,” produced by Dr. Dre. Boasting chart-topping hits like “Gin & Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” the rap sensation has sold millions of albums worldwide. With a strong presence in the cannabis industry, including business ties and a reputation for employing a professional blunt roller, this move signifies a seismic shift in his lifestyle.
🎤💨🚫
Stay tuned as the world eagerly watches the next chapter in Snoop Dogg’s smoke-free journey, leaving fans and fellow celebs alike on the edge of their seats.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Nigeria’s Inconsistent Monetary Policy” to spur Double-digit naira depreciation in 2024 – Report
Next article
Enugu NMA Issues Ultimatum Amidst Surge in Doctor Abductions
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s 2024 budget won’t be funded with foreign borrowing- Minister insists

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Minister of Finance Emphasizes Shift from Borrowing in 2024...

Nigeria Govt Declares Health Sector State of Emergency

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Ekiti State becomes the focal point for critical discussions...

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Suspends Chief Judge Adepele Ojo

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
In a recent development, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun...

President Bola Tinubu Returns Home Following Guinea-Bissau Celebrations

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
President Bola Tinubu has touched down in the country...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s 2024 budget won’t be funded with foreign borrowing- Minister insists

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
Minister of Finance Emphasizes Shift from Borrowing in 2024...

Nigeria Govt Declares Health Sector State of Emergency

News 0
Ekiti State becomes the focal point for critical discussions...

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Suspends Chief Judge Adepele Ojo

South West 0
In a recent development, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com