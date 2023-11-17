62 -year-old woman brutally murdered at her residence in Ondo

November 17, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown assailants have killed a 62-year-old retired teacher, Mrs. Iyanuoluwa Adamolekun, in Arigidi Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to reports, the lifeless body of the woman was found in her residence in a pool of blood on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Similoluwa quarters in Arigidi Akoko.

It was gathered that her granddaughter who came back from school on the fateful day, raised an alarm which drew neighbours to the gory scene.

At the time of filing this report, the mystery surrounding the sudden death was yet to be unraveled however, a resident of the area, Justice Ayebogan dismissed claims she was murdered by ritualists.

He also disclosed that the assailants carted away her phone and box.

The deceased’s son, Mr. Rotimi Adamolekun described his mother as an easy-going, religious and caring mother and wondered who could have done such a terrible thing to her.

While the corpse had been deposited at the morgue, the family also reported the case to the police for investigation.(www.naija247news.com).