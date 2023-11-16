Victor Osimhen ‘leads Chelsea’s three-man shortlist’ ahead of the January transfer window

Nov 16,2023.

Chelsea have reportedly ‘made Victor Osimhen a priority target’ with the Napoli striker said to be open to joining them.

Osimhen fired Napoli to the Serie A title and scored 31 goals in all competitions last season and has continued his good form this campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have now prepared a three-man shortlist of options to bolster their forward line.

It is Osimhen who the Blues want most according to the Evening Standard.

This comes after Chelsea and Super Eagles legend, John Obi Mikel convinced Victor Osimhen to join Chelsea next season.

Speaking in the latest episode of his podcast, The Obi One, which had Victor Osimhen as a guest, Mikel told the Napoli striker that he is ”going be the agent to broker that deal’ with his former club to sign him.

The former Chelsea midfielder told Osimhen that he was ‘100% coming to Chelsea’ in a bid to lure the striker to the Premier League giants.

‘It’s not the time to go to Saudi,’ Mikel explained to Osimhen after the striker revealed he had received offers from the Middle East.

‘Next season I know you’re going to come to Chelsea. I’m going to be the agent to broker that deal. You’re 100% coming to Chelsea!’

‘You are 100% going to Chelsea next season because we are crying out for someone like you since the big man left, Didier Drogba, we haven’t had anybody with that figure and stature and can score goals in big games.

'I feel like you are that person and fits in with what we want to achieve at that club.'