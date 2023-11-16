Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Victor Osimhen ‘leads Chelsea’s three-man shortlist’ ahead of the January transfer window

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 16,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chelsea have reportedly ‘made Victor Osimhen a priority target’ with the Napoli striker said to be open to joining them.

Osimhen fired Napoli to the Serie A title and scored 31 goals in all competitions last season and has continued his good form this campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have now prepared a three-man shortlist of options to bolster their forward line.

It is Osimhen who the Blues want most according to the Evening Standard.

This comes after Chelsea and Super Eagles legend, John Obi Mikel convinced Victor Osimhen to join Chelsea next season.

Speaking in the latest episode of his podcast, The Obi One, which had Victor Osimhen as a guest, Mikel told the Napoli striker that he is ”going be the agent to broker that deal’ with his former club to sign him.

The former Chelsea midfielder told Osimhen that he was ‘100% coming to Chelsea’ in a bid to lure the striker to the Premier League giants.

‘It’s not the time to go to Saudi,’ Mikel explained to Osimhen after the striker revealed he had received offers from the Middle East.

‘Next season I know you’re going to come to Chelsea. I’m going to be the agent to broker that deal. You’re 100% coming to Chelsea!’

‘You are 100% going to Chelsea next season because we are crying out for someone like you since the big man left, Didier Drogba, we haven’t had anybody with that figure and stature and can score goals in big games.

‘I feel like you are that person and fits in with what we want to achieve at that club.’ (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“I’m doing a surgery soon to take off my womb – Actress Etinosa
Next article
“Nigerian banks see a 24.42% surge, generating ₦265.269 billion in e-business revenue from January to September 2023.”
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UNICEF pledges $1 billion to combat teenage pregnancy in Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund...

“Nigerian banks see a 24.42% surge, generating ₦265.269 billion in e-business revenue from January to September 2023.”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigerian banks have demonstrated robust financial performance in their...

“I’m doing a surgery soon to take off my womb – Actress Etinosa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has disclosed...

Benue Gov Alia Booed, Stoned By Angry Youth In Makurdi

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 16,2023. Some youths have reportedly attacked the convoy of...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UNICEF pledges $1 billion to combat teenage pregnancy in Nigeria

Health news 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund...

“Nigerian banks see a 24.42% surge, generating ₦265.269 billion in e-business revenue from January to September 2023.”

Banking institutions 0
Nigerian banks have demonstrated robust financial performance in their...

“I’m doing a surgery soon to take off my womb – Actress Etinosa

Entertainment 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has disclosed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com