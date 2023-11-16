Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Trader jailed 3 months for robbing a woman

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jos, Nov. 16, 2023

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

An Area Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old trader, Benjamin kake, to three months in prison for robbing a woman of her phone.

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Kake after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

She, however, gave him a N10,000 fine option.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on Sept. 10, at the Anglo-Jos police station by one Jemya Rinkop, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict attacked the complainant with an axe and forced her to hand over her phone valued at N90,000.

The woman was reported to have started shouting and the suspect ran away but was pursued and caught by a mob that recovered the phone from him and gave it back to the complainant, Dabit said.

Dabit said that the offence was punishable under the provisions of the Plateau Penal Code. (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Driver jailed 6 months for stealing motorcycle
Next article
Peter Obi Reacts As FG Claims It Inherited A Bankrupt Nation From Previous Administration
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Peter Obi Reacts As FG Claims It Inherited A Bankrupt Nation From Previous Administration

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 16,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in...

Driver jailed 6 months for stealing motorcycle

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jos, Nov. 16, 2023 An Area Court in Jos on...

Court remands butcher over alleged theft

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Kafanchan (Kaduna) Nov. 16, 2023 A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan,...

Kevin Hart Set to Receive Prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Renowned comedian Kevin Hart is set to be honored...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Peter Obi Reacts As FG Claims It Inherited A Bankrupt Nation From Previous Administration

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 16,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in...

Driver jailed 6 months for stealing motorcycle

Cases & Trials 0
Jos, Nov. 16, 2023 An Area Court in Jos on...

Court remands butcher over alleged theft

Law and Order 0
Kafanchan (Kaduna) Nov. 16, 2023 A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com