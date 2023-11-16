Trader jailed 3 months for robbing a woman

Jos, Nov. 16, 2023

An Area Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old trader, Benjamin kake, to three months in prison for robbing a woman of her phone.

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Kake after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

She, however, gave him a N10,000 fine option.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on Sept. 10, at the Anglo-Jos police station by one Jemya Rinkop, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict attacked the complainant with an axe and forced her to hand over her phone valued at N90,000.

The woman was reported to have started shouting and the suspect ran away but was pursued and caught by a mob that recovered the phone from him and gave it back to the complainant, Dabit said.

Dabit said that the offence was punishable under the provisions of the Plateau Penal Code. (www.naija247news.com)