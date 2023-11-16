Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market closes bullish, All Share Index grows by 0.25%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 16, 2023.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed bullish as the All Share Index grew by 0.25% to close at 71,014.34 points from the previous close of 70,840.72 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 0.29% to close at N39.054 trillion from the previous close of N38.941 trillion, thereby adding N113 billion.

An aggregate of 297 million units of shares were traded in 6,172 deals, valued at N6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 39 equities emerged as gainers against 19 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

OMATEK and OANDO led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N0.77 and N11.55 from the previous close of N0.70 and N10.50.

MECURE, C & I Leasing and MEYER among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.92%, 9.87% and 9.73% respectively.

Percentage Losers

SCOA led other price decliners as it shed 9.68% of its share price to close at N1.12 from the previous close of N1.24.

Sovereign Trust Insurance and Cornerstone Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.82% and 4.83% respectively.

Volume Drivers

OANDO traded about 28 million units of its shares in 374 deals, valued at N315 million.

JAPAULGOLD traded about 20.3 million units of its shares in 212 deals, valued at N38 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 14.5 million units of its shares in 285 deals, valued at N88.3 million. (www.naija247news.com).

