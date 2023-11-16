Menu
EntertainmentMusic

Reno Omokri Reacts To Oladips Death

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerians lost the singer late Tuesday night, but the news of his death was revealed Wednesday afternoon.

Recall the singer had used his instagram page to alert his friend to rush home and take him to the hospital, as he needed medical attention.

He was thereafter rushed to a private hospital, but he sadly passed on hours after.

Describing the death of the talented singer, Reno says Oladips  death and that of Mohbad had something in common — HEALTH CARE.

He then suggested maybe the ”Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria” should approach a Health Insurance provider to offer their members affordable, accessible and quality healthcare.

Reno’s words:

“First MohBad, and now Oladips. The similarities in the manner of their passing are eerily unnerving. Sudden illness. Allegations of self-medication. Rushed to a hospital. And then death. This is one déjà vu too many,” Omokri tweeted.

“Perhaps it is time for the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria to approach a Health Insurance provider to offer their members affordable, accessible and quality healthcare with HMOs.

“And sensitisation and awareness need to be increased amongst the entourage of these artists on what to do in an emergency. Knowledge saves lives. Their posse needs to possess information on the right way to apply first aid if they must be around them. Let’s think of solutions, not just blame.

“We do not need tributes for our artists. We need long lives for them. It is a significant loss to Nigeria when young, talented entertainers, capable of rebranding our image internationally, meet untimely deaths.

“May God grant the family, survivors, and fans of Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji the fortitude to bear their loss.”. (www.naija247news.com). 

PDP Appoints Koshoedo As Secretary, Asks Anyanwu, Okoye To Stand Down
Air Peace faults Saudi Arabia, says visas were verified
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

