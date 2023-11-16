Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

President Tinubu Is Godsent – Oluwo Of Iwo Affirmed As He Urges Nigerians To Be Patient

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 16,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The paramount ruler of Iwoland, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu.

Oluwo said Tinubu is the messiah God sent to rescue Nigeria’s economy from hardship.

In a statement by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, Oluowo said the systematic approach of President Tinubu will pay off if Nigerians support and encourage him.

According to him: “As a responsible father to the nation, as I’m feeling the heat of the economic hardship, I’m equally breathing the air of hope that Nigeria, my adorable country, will be great and be greater. Our story will change.

“The derogatory perception about our image will turn positive to the envy of many. I have the hope that President Ahmed Tinubu will improve the tempo of our credit and credibility. He is Godsent and messiah to us.

“I’m seeking the support of all and sundry, mostly especially the labour unions, stakeholders and opinion leaders to encourage President Tinubu’s administration by staying away from activities capable of disrupting the economy the leaders are trying to build.

“He will lay a template for successive administrations. He has demonstrated competency being the first Nigerian president to dare the reality of fuel subsidy.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
NLC, TUC Suspend Nationwide Strike
Next article
“I am not gonna die I promise” – Omah Lay
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I am not gonna die I promise” – Omah Lay

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Stanley Omah Didia professionally known as...

NLC, TUC Suspend Nationwide Strike

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria labour Congress, NLC, and...

Rice farmer recommends Thailand food model for Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Deputy Chairman, All Farmers Association...

“Kanye West’s Yeezy HQ Abandoned, Graffitied Amidst Musical Comeback “

News Wire News Wire -
Kanye West's Yeezy headquarters, once a symbol of fashion...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I am not gonna die I promise” – Omah Lay

Entertainment 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Stanley Omah Didia professionally known as...

NLC, TUC Suspend Nationwide Strike

Nigeria 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria labour Congress, NLC, and...

Rice farmer recommends Thailand food model for Nigeria

Agriculture 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Deputy Chairman, All Farmers Association...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com