Peseiro Backs Uzoho Amid Goalkeeping Debates Ahead of World Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles coach, José Peseiro, has staunchly defended goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, expressing unwavering faith in the 25-year-old as Nigeria prepares to take on Lesotho in a crucial World Cup qualification tie on Thursday.

Following the departure of Carl Ikeme, Nigeria has grappled with finding a solid replacement in the goalkeeping department. Daniel Akpeyi and Maduka Okoye have faced substantial criticism, with Okoye even enduring online harassment over his appearance.

Uzoho, too, has not escaped scrutiny, especially after conceding two free-kick goals in a recent match against Saudi Arabia. Despite the pressures and doubts surrounding Uzoho’s performance, Peseiro, in a media parley, affirmed that the AC Omonia number one is the best choice for the job.

“Uzoho was our goalkeeper in qualification,” Peseiro asserted. “I believe in our goalkeepers, and I believe in Uzoho also, but I accept other opinions, including that of the media. I know there is too much pressure over the choice of goalkeeper here.”

While maintaining his support for Uzoho, Peseiro acknowledged the goalkeeper’s mistake against Saudi Arabia and revealed efforts to enhance his mentality. However, he emphasized that if a better goalkeeper emerged, he wouldn’t hesitate to make a change.

“When a better goalkeeper than Uzoho can start the match, I will bring him on. I’m not stupid; I will play with the best players. I know we don’t understand the mistakes our goalkeeper makes, and also the mistakes our strikers make too, and this is normal in football.”

As Nigeria, three-time African champions, gear up to face Lesotho, Peseiro’s commitment to Uzoho underscores the team’s determination to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup. The upcoming matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe will be crucial tests for the Super Eagles on their journey to redemption after missing the last World Cup.