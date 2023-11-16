Menu
Search
Subscribe
Flying Eagles

Peseiro Backs Uzoho Amid Goalkeeping Debates Ahead of World Cup Qualifier

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Super Eagles coach, José Peseiro, has staunchly defended goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, expressing unwavering faith in the 25-year-old as Nigeria prepares to take on Lesotho in a crucial World Cup qualification tie on Thursday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following the departure of Carl Ikeme, Nigeria has grappled with finding a solid replacement in the goalkeeping department. Daniel Akpeyi and Maduka Okoye have faced substantial criticism, with Okoye even enduring online harassment over his appearance.

Uzoho, too, has not escaped scrutiny, especially after conceding two free-kick goals in a recent match against Saudi Arabia. Despite the pressures and doubts surrounding Uzoho’s performance, Peseiro, in a media parley, affirmed that the AC Omonia number one is the best choice for the job.

“Uzoho was our goalkeeper in qualification,” Peseiro asserted. “I believe in our goalkeepers, and I believe in Uzoho also, but I accept other opinions, including that of the media. I know there is too much pressure over the choice of goalkeeper here.”

While maintaining his support for Uzoho, Peseiro acknowledged the goalkeeper’s mistake against Saudi Arabia and revealed efforts to enhance his mentality. However, he emphasized that if a better goalkeeper emerged, he wouldn’t hesitate to make a change.

“When a better goalkeeper than Uzoho can start the match, I will bring him on. I’m not stupid; I will play with the best players. I know we don’t understand the mistakes our goalkeeper makes, and also the mistakes our strikers make too, and this is normal in football.”

As Nigeria, three-time African champions, gear up to face Lesotho, Peseiro’s commitment to Uzoho underscores the team’s determination to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup. The upcoming matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe will be crucial tests for the Super Eagles on their journey to redemption after missing the last World Cup.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Anthony Joshua and Wilder Set for Dual Comeback in Saudi Arabia Showdown
Next article
Revenues Growth Soars as BUA Cement’s Cement Sales Hit N335.86 Billion in 9M’2023
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I am not gonna die I promise” – Omah Lay

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Stanley Omah Didia professionally known as...

President Tinubu Is Godsent – Oluwo Of Iwo Affirmed As He Urges Nigerians To Be Patient

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 16,2023. The paramount ruler of Iwoland, Oluwo of Iwo,...

NLC, TUC Suspend Nationwide Strike

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria labour Congress, NLC, and...

Rice farmer recommends Thailand food model for Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Deputy Chairman, All Farmers Association...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I am not gonna die I promise” – Omah Lay

Entertainment 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Stanley Omah Didia professionally known as...

President Tinubu Is Godsent – Oluwo Of Iwo Affirmed As He Urges Nigerians To Be Patient

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 16,2023. The paramount ruler of Iwoland, Oluwo of Iwo,...

NLC, TUC Suspend Nationwide Strike

Nigeria 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria labour Congress, NLC, and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com