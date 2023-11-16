PDP Appoints Koshoedo As Secretary, Asks Anyanwu, Okoye To Stand Down

Nov 16,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed its Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, as the acting secretary to douse the tension over the leadership tussle that had engulfed the party over the position.

The acting national chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, made the announcement following a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) at the party headquarters in Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Damagum said, “Since there are conflicting court orders, we urge the two sides to stand down, and we have agreed and appointed the deputy national secretary to continue to act as secretary pending the time we will resolve all the issues.”

According to the acting chairman, there are conflicting court orders and resolutions. “So there is no conflict, and we are together and thinking together on this issue.”

Trouble over who presides as the national secretary of the party started when Senator Samuel Anyanwu won the governorship primary and became the candidate of the party for the November 11 election in Imo.

In his absence, the South East caucus appointed Ude Okoye to replace Anyanwu, a development that was resisted by Anyanwu and members of the NWC.

An FCT High Court on Tuesday directed Anyanwu to refrain from presenting himself as the national secretary of the party.

The latest court decision aligned with a similar directive from a High Court in Enugu, urging him to step aside as the party’s national secretary(www.naija247news.com)