“Oshoala Scores as Barcelona Secures Impressive Victory in Champions League”

Barcelona commenced their Champions League title defense with a convincing home win against Benfica. Captain Alexia Putellas led the charge, heading in a goal from close range, followed by doubling the lead with a precise finish from Esmee Brugts’ header.

Aitana Bonmati showcased composure before halftime, securing her first goal, and later capitalized on ample space in the second half to score her second. Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala added flair, scoring with a bicycle kick just moments after entering the game.

Reflecting on the victory, Bonmati expressed the team’s ambition to continue their success in the Champions League. Despite Benfica’s early opportunities, they managed only one shot on target in the second half, with Marie-Yasmine Alidou’s attempt being easily saved by Barcelona’s goalkeeper Catalina Coll.

Keira Walsh, Barcelona and England midfielder, emphasized the club’s commitment to reaching the Champions League final each year, noting the evident motivation among the players.

The win marked the 100th for manager Jonatan Giraldez since 2021, and he looks ahead to the next challenge against Real Madrid in El Clasico.

In Group A, Eintracht Frankfurt secured a 2-1 victory against Rosengard in Sweden, setting the stage for their upcoming clash with Barcelona on November 22.