News Analysis

Oil Prices Decline on Increased U.S. Supply and Sluggish Asian Demand

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

On November 16, oil prices experienced a decline, extending losses from the previous session. This drop was fueled by indications of higher supply from the United States, coupled with concerns about lackluster energy demand in Asia.

Brent futures saw a decrease of 28 cents, settling at $80.90 per barrel by 0001 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) lost 31 cents, reaching $76.35 per barrel. Both benchmarks had already fallen over 1.5% in the prior session.

The front-month contract for WTI was at a lower value than the second month, indicating a contango structure. This implies that investors anticipate prices to rise in the future. On Wednesday, the front month’s discount to the second month reached minus 15 cents, marking the widest discount since July.

U.S. crude stocks experienced an unexpected increase of 3.6 million barrels last week, reaching 421.9 million barrels, as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). This figure surpassed analysts’ expectations, who anticipated a 1.8 million-barrel rise. Concurrently, U.S. crude production remained steady at a record 13.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

In Asia, China’s oil refinery throughput slowed in October compared to the previous month, attributed to weakened industrial fuel demand and narrowed refining margins. However, the nation’s economic activity showed signs of improvement in October, with increased industrial output and retail sales growth surpassing expectations.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

