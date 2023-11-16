Menu
Nigeria

NLC, TUC Suspend Nationwide Strike

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, have suspended the nationwide indefinite strike embarked upon in protest against brutalisation of NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State on November 1, 2023.

A source at an emergency joint National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the leaders of the two labour centres in Abuja last night, said the suspension was to pave way for more negotiations on issues that caused the strike.

The unions stated that the suspension occurred after the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, intervened.

The meeting, starting a few minutes after 7 pm, extended for nearly an hour. Throughout this time, different affiliates and state chapters assessed the results of the meeting between organized labour leaders and Ribadu.

The organized labour embarked on a protest over the brutalisation of its National President, Joe Ajaero, and the failure of the government to implement some of the agreements reached on October 2, 2023, effectively.

However earlier today, the NSA disclosed that the suspects involved in the assault against Ajeoro have been arrested, appealing to the union to suspend the strike. (www.naija247news.com).

Rice farmer recommends Thailand food model for Nigeria
President Tinubu Is Godsent – Oluwo Of Iwo Affirmed As He Urges Nigerians To Be Patient
