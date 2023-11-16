Menu
Nigerian Law School increases tuition fee to N476,000

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Law School has jerked up its tuition fee to N476,00.The astronomical increment in the fees was disclosed in a circular to the students admitted to the Law School in Abuja for the 2023/2024 session.The director-general of the Nigerian Law School, Isah Chiroma, signed the circular obtained on Thursday.

The trending circular showed almost a 200 per cent increase in tuition of the school from around N296,000 to N476,000.The hike in the tuition fee came amid economic hardship caused by the removal of the petrol subsidy under President Bola Tinubu.Mr Tinubu had, on May 29, 2023, announced, in his inaugural speech, the removal of the decade-long subsidy on petroleum products.

He then cited budgetary concerns as the basis of his decision. He revealed the desire of his government to channel the funds towards public infrastructure and improving lives.Millions of Nigerians have continued to grapple with grinding poverty since the declaration as the prices of commodities and services continue to rise. (www.naija247news.com).

