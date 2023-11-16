Menu
Banking institutions

“Nigerian banks see a 24.42% surge, generating ₦265.269 billion in e-business revenue from January to September 2023.”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigerian banks have demonstrated robust financial performance in their electronic business ventures, amassing a total revenue of ₦265.269 billion from January 2023 to September 2023. This marks a substantial increase of 24.42% from the ₦213.204 billion recorded in the same period of 2022.

Income from e-business encompasses various electronic channels, card products, and related services, such as mobile applications, USSD channels, ATMs, agency banking, internet banking, and POS payments. The surge in this income highlights the evolving landscape of banking preferences, with customers increasingly favoring mobile and online banking over traditional methods in Nigeria.

Access Holdings Plc secured the top position with earnings of ₦70.350 billion, experiencing a remarkable growth of 42.41% from ₦49.399 billion in 2022. Following closely, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) achieved an e-business income of ₦61.161 billion, reflecting a notable growth of 33.77% compared to the previous year’s ₦45.720 billion.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC (GTCO Holdings) reported an e-business income of ₦30.906 billion, signifying a 14.7% increase from ₦26.945 billion in 2022. First Bank of Nigeria Limited witnessed an 18% growth in e-business income, reaching ₦48.789 billion compared to ₦39.977 billion in 2022.

Zenith Bank Plc, however, experienced a slight decrease of 7.5% in e-business income, amounting to ₦33.551 billion, down from ₦36.069 billion in the previous year. Notably, these five banks collectively contributed ₦244.757 billion, representing 92.26% of the total ₦265.269 billion generated in the first nine months of 2023.

Other banks in the landscape include Sterling Financial Holdings (₦6.304 billion), Wema Bank (₦5.207 billion), Stanbic IBTC (₦3.242 billion), Fidelity Bank (₦2.848 billion), Unity Bank (₦2.215 billion), and Jaiz Bank (₦696 million). The shift towards digital banking is evidently shaping the financial landscape, with institutions strategically capitalizing on the benefits offered by the digital economy.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Company

