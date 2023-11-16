Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira slumps to 1,105 on official market

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

ABUJA, Nov 16 – Nigeria’s official market witnessed a substantial depreciation of the naira, reaching a historic low of 1,105 to the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as reported by LSEG data.

This represents a stark decline from its closing rate of 830 naira to the dollar the previous day.

The catalysts behind the naira’s decline on the official market remain unclear at this moment. Simultaneously, the currency of Africa’s largest economy has been experiencing successive record lows on the parallel market, where it trades freely.

This trend is attributed to excess demand on the official market, leading to a redirection of pressure towards the parallel market.

Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

