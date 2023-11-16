Naira slumps to 1,105 on official market

ABUJA, Nov 16 – Nigeria’s official market witnessed a substantial depreciation of the naira, reaching a historic low of 1,105 to the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as reported by LSEG data.

This represents a stark decline from its closing rate of 830 naira to the dollar the previous day.

The catalysts behind the naira’s decline on the official market remain unclear at this moment. Simultaneously, the currency of Africa’s largest economy has been experiencing successive record lows on the parallel market, where it trades freely.

This trend is attributed to excess demand on the official market, leading to a redirection of pressure towards the parallel market.