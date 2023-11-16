Naira appreciates at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market

November 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) against the Dollar by 3.7 per cent or N31.23 to N818.99/$1 on Wednesday, November 15 from the previous day’s N850.22/$1 amid a further rise in inflation.

An improvement in the supply of foreign exchange (FX) to the spot market by 45.5 per cent or $33.59 million during the session to $173.51 million from the previous day’s $143.55 million supported the strengthening of the Nigerian currency, boosting investors’ confidence.

The National Bureau of Statistics, on Wednesday ,said Nigeria’s inflation quickened to a new 18-year high of 27.33 per cent in October 2023 as higher living costs and a weaker Naira sent food and goods prices soaring.

Also, in the parallel market, the local currency improved its rate against the US Dollar in the midweek session by N5 to quote at N1,135/$1, in contrast to the previous day's value of N1,140/$1.