Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciates at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 16, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) against the Dollar by 3.7 per cent or N31.23 to N818.99/$1 on Wednesday, November 15 from the previous day’s N850.22/$1 amid a further rise in inflation.

An improvement in the supply of foreign exchange (FX) to the spot market by 45.5 per cent or $33.59 million during the session to $173.51 million from the previous day’s $143.55 million supported the strengthening of the Nigerian currency, boosting investors’ confidence.

The National Bureau of Statistics, on Wednesday ,said Nigeria’s inflation quickened to a new 18-year high of 27.33 per cent in October 2023 as higher living costs and a weaker Naira sent food and goods prices soaring.

Also, in the parallel market, the local currency improved its rate against the US Dollar in the midweek session by N5 to quote at N1,135/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s value of N1,140/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UNICEF pledges $1 billion to combat teenage pregnancy in Nigeria
Next article
Stock market closes bullish, All Share Index grows by 0.25%
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock market closes bullish, All Share Index grows by 0.25%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday...

UNICEF pledges $1 billion to combat teenage pregnancy in Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund...

“Nigerian banks see a 24.42% surge, generating ₦265.269 billion in e-business revenue from January to September 2023.”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigerian banks have demonstrated robust financial performance in their...

Victor Osimhen ‘leads Chelsea’s three-man shortlist’ ahead of the January transfer window

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 16,2023. Chelsea have reportedly 'made Victor Osimhen a priority...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stock market closes bullish, All Share Index grows by 0.25%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday...

UNICEF pledges $1 billion to combat teenage pregnancy in Nigeria

Health news 0
November 16, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund...

“Nigerian banks see a 24.42% surge, generating ₦265.269 billion in e-business revenue from January to September 2023.”

Banking institutions 0
Nigerian banks have demonstrated robust financial performance in their...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com