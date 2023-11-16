Lecturer Collapses, Dies In Office

November 16, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has been thrown into mourning following the death of a 52-year-old lecturer at the Faculty of Education, Dr Ayo Ojediran.

Naija247news learnt that the deceased slumped and died in his office last week Thursday.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, said the death of the lecturer was an unpalatable incident and devastating to students and colleagues of Ojediran.

One of the close friends of the deceased, Ayodeji Obisesan, in a post via Facebook, described Ojediran’s death as a great loss.

He wrote: “Dr Ayo Ojediran, a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Education at OAU, slumped and died in his office today.

“Such a nice and humble man to the core. Always willing to help. My namesake, for sure.

“May God grant us, your students, friends, colleagues, associates, and family members, the fortitude to bear this great loss. May your soul rest in perfect peace, Dr. Ojediran Isaac Ayodele.”

Some of his students also lamented the death of the lecturer and prayed to God to give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.(www.naija247news.com).