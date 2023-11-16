Kevin Hart Set to Receive Prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Renowned comedian Kevin Hart is set to be honored with the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in American humor by the Kennedy Center, marking the pinnacle of his illustrious three-decade career.

Rising from the open mics of Philadelphia as Lil Kev, Hart’s journey includes early setbacks, like being booed off stage and even having chicken thrown at him.

However, his unique style, blending his diminutive stature, expressive face, and rapid-fire delivery, propelled him to stardom with successful stand-up shows and scene-stealing roles in hit films like “The 40-Year-Old-Virgin.”

Hart, 44, has become one of the most bankable and ubiquitous performers in the industry, boasting 11 films that debuted at No. 1 and a global revenue exceeding $4.23 billion. Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter expressed gratitude to Hart for enriching American culture with his laughter-inducing characters and relatable narratives.

The Mark Twain Prize, now in its 25th year, annually recognizes performers who have left a lasting impact on humor and culture. Previous recipients include Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Dave Chapelle.

Hart will receive the esteemed award at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts on March 24, with the ceremony broadcast at a later date. The event will feature testimonials and tributes, highlighting Hart’s influential voice in comedy and social commentary.